TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday announced the CNS 20187 national standards for safety and inspection of inflatable play equipment, according to a Liberty Times report.

According to a recent survey conducted by Jing Chuan Child Safety Foundation, 63.9% of parents have taken their children to facilities with inflatable play equipment, and 21.4% of children who have played on the equipment were injured by the equipment, the report said. Therefore, the foundation had urged the government to stipulate national standards for inflatable play equipment, according to the report.

Bureau of Standards, Metrology & Inspection official Wu Kou-lung (吳國龍) said inflatable play equipment, which can be set up easily on a variety of sites, has been a popular tool for entertainment, the Liberty Times report said. He said that after the national standards were announced, manufactures of inflatable play equipment now have a set of standards to follow when details of such equipment are being designed, the report said. He added that the introduction of such national standards will play an important role in reducing numbers of accidents stemming from faulty inflatable play equipment, the report said.

Wu also said the CNS 20187 national standards will serve as a base for authorities to manage the country’s inflatable play equipment, the report said.