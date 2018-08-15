NEW DELHI (AP) — Torrential monsoon rains have hit air and train services in the southern Indian state of Kerala where flooding, landslides, house and road bridge collapses have killed more than 40 people in the past week.

The international airport at Kochi, a major port city, has suspended flight operations after rains flooded the runway.

Krishna Kumar, a relief official, says there's no immediate respite for thousands of people in state-run relief camps with more rain and gusty winds forecast until Saturday.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported that Kerala state officials have put the death toll at 44 since Aug. 8.

Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The monsoon season runs from June to September.