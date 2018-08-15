Residents look at the remains of their road and vehiclesdamaged in flash floods following monsoon rains in Jammu, India, Monday, Aug.13, 2018. India's
A rainbow arches over a township after a heavy downpour in Dharmsala, India, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. This mountain region is currently receiving monsoo
Rain clouds hang over the mountains in Dharmsala, India, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. This region is currently receiving monsoon rains. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bh
A kite bird sits on top of a tree as fog envelops a township in Dharmsala, India, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. This mountain region is currently receiving m
Rain clouds hang over the Kangra valley in Dharmsala, India, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. This mountain region is currently receiving monsoon rains. (AP Pho
Indians collect drinking water from a hand pump at a flooded street following monsoon rains in Jammu, India, Monday, Aug.13, 2018. India's monsoon sea
Indian nomads grazing cattle on the banks of the River Tawi watch water levels rising following monsoon rains in Jammu, India, Monday, Aug.13, 2018. I
Indian children play in the River Tawi flooded following monsoon rains in Jammu, India, Monday, Aug.13, 2018. India's monsoon season runs from June to
An Indian man grazing buffalos tries to cross River Tawi that was flooded following monsoon rains in Jammu, India, Monday, Aug.13, 2018. India's monso
Residents look at the remains of their road damaged in flash floods following monsoon rains in Jammu, India, Monday, Aug.13, 2018. India's monsoon sea
Indian nomads on a horse cart try to cross River Tawi that was flooded following monsoon rains in Jammu, India, Monday, Aug.13, 2018. India's monsoon
NEW DELHI (AP) — Torrential monsoon rains have hit air and train services in the southern Indian state of Kerala where flooding, landslides, house and road bridge collapses have killed more than 40 people in the past week.
The international airport at Kochi, a major port city, has suspended flight operations after rains flooded the runway.
Krishna Kumar, a relief official, says there's no immediate respite for thousands of people in state-run relief camps with more rain and gusty winds forecast until Saturday.
The Press Trust of India news agency reported that Kerala state officials have put the death toll at 44 since Aug. 8.
Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The monsoon season runs from June to September.