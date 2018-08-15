TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A massive middle-eastern style palace in northeastern Taiwan, which has seldom been seen by the public, is up for sale for the price of NT$3.3 billion.

The Rongzi Museum, also known as the "Arab Palace" in Wai-ao in northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County is a famous privately owned guest house where powerful leaders and tycoons have stayed, including former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), former Kuomintang Chairman Lien Chan (連戰), and Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑) founder Wang Yung-ching (王永慶).

As it has has fallen into disuse, the mansion's owner Lin Chao-wen (林昭文) and his wife have now decided to sell the palatial estate for NT$3.3 billion.



(Photo by flickr user Chen Liang-tao)

According to Taiwanese media reports, the Arab Palace was completed in 2006 and covers an area of more than 3,600 ping (a ping equals 3.3 square meters). Not only is exterior constructed with an intricate, middle eastern motif, but the interior is also lavishly decorated.

Inside the grounds of the estate is a Chinese-style pavilion specially built by Lin for his wife called the "Kuei-lien Garden," which is full of antique treasures and collectables worth over a hundred million Taiwanese dollars.

The 82-year-old Lin, who is known as the "Taiwanese Arabian King," first went to Saudi Arabia to do business, eventually making billions of NT dollars in the process. In the 30 years since he returned to Taiwan, he invested a huge amount of money in purchasing land and constructing the "palace."



Google Map view of palace.

Mirror Media reports that the Arab Palace was mainly used to entertain guests, but it is presently idle as Lin is being hospitalized due to poor health. His wife, Yang Kuei-lien (楊桂蓮) feels that the structure is too idle, but would cost a lot of money to maintain and has therefore decided to put it up for sale.



Photo from Facebook user Chang Ching-yung (張清勇)