  1. Home
  2. Economy

Taiwan’s TSMC board agree to NT$136 billion expansion

TSMC board agree to expand production with NT$136.4 billion capital budget

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/15 16:38
(photo courtesy of TSMC)

(photo courtesy of TSMC)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台灣積體電路製造公司) will significantly expand its production, with the board of directors approving a capital budget of over NT$136.4 billion (US$4.41 billion).

TSMC said they will build new factories, expand and update existing factories, and the board also approved the appointment of Huang Han-sen (黃漢森) as Deputy General Manager, reported Economic Daily News.

TSMC is the world's largest contract manufacturer of computer chips, and has operations spanning Asia, Europe and North America.

The expansion plans will not only include new and renovated factories, but will also include conversion of processes to include more "special" production capacity and improved packaging processes.

Precise details about the expansion are currently unknown.

Huang will oversee corporate research, and will be directly report to the Senior Vice President, Mi Yu-Chieh (米玉傑).
TSMC
Taiwan Tech
semiconductor industry

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s tech sales rise by 13.5% in July
Taiwan’s tech sales rise by 13.5% in July
2018/08/14 12:34
Taiwan IC output grows by 5.8% in Q2, 7.3% growth expected in Q3
Taiwan IC output grows by 5.8% in Q2, 7.3% growth expected in Q3
2018/08/13 12:58
Taiwan semiconductor sector to profit from U.S.-China trade war
Taiwan semiconductor sector to profit from U.S.-China trade war
2018/08/09 19:52
Taiwan shares soar as TSMC stages strong rebound
Taiwan shares soar as TSMC stages strong rebound
2018/08/08 12:20
Taiwan's TSMC estimates impact of computer virus incident to third quarter revenue to be 3%
Taiwan's TSMC estimates impact of computer virus incident to third quarter revenue to be 3%
2018/08/05 21:29