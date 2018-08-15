|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|86
|35
|.711
|—
|New York
|75
|44
|.630
|10
|Tampa Bay
|60
|59
|.504
|25
|Toronto
|54
|65
|.454
|31
|Baltimore
|36
|84
|.300
|49½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|51
|.571
|—
|Minnesota
|55
|63
|.466
|12½
|Detroit
|50
|70
|.417
|18½
|Chicago
|43
|76
|.361
|25
|Kansas City
|36
|83
|.303
|32
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|47
|.608
|—
|Oakland
|72
|48
|.600
|1
|Seattle
|69
|52
|.570
|4½
|Los Angeles
|61
|60
|.504
|12½
|Texas
|53
|69
|.434
|21
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3
Detroit 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 5, Arizona 3
Kansas City 3, Toronto 1
Oakland 7, Seattle 6
L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings
|Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 6, Texas 4
Colorado 5, Houston 1
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 7, San Diego 3
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 3-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-4), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-7) at Oakland (Anderson 2-3), 3:35 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Faria 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 5-9) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay (Snell 13-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-3), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-8) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 3-7) at Minnesota (Santana 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 0-1), 8:15 p.m.