TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the first day of her official visit to Paraguay Tuesday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) inaugurated the opening of the Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University, a project which she had approved in “just one second,” according to outgoing Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes.

Tsai is on a trip to two of Taiwan’s official diplomatic allies, Paraguay in South America and Belize in Central America, with stopovers in the United States. In Paraguay, she is due to attend the August 15 inauguration of President Mario Abdo Benitez.

After arriving in the capital Asuncion on August 14, she headed for the new university, where she oversaw a donation of Acer tablets and witnessed the opening of the new school in the company of President Cartes, the Liberty Times reported.

The commerce minister said that when Cartes first proposed the idea of a joint university last year, Tsai only took “two seconds” to approve the project, but in his speech, the outgoing president said it was actually “just one second.”

A memorandum of understanding was signed last December, detailing the plans for the college as focusing on engineering studies.

The National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST) plays a key role in the new school, arranging for teaching staff, curricula, and laboratory equipment, the Liberty Times reported. In 10 or 15 years, the Paraguayan school would become the best technology university in Latin America, the NTUST president predicted.

A total of 4,200 candidates will register for the university, with 400 to be selected to take part in entrance examinations next January, and 100 finalists to start classes in March 2019. Each of those will receive an Acer tablet as a reward.