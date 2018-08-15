CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian senator is being condemned for his speech in Parliament advocating reviving a white-only immigration policy and using the term "final solution" in calling for a vote on which migrants to admit into the country.

Fraser Anning has refused to apologize for the content of his first upper house speech. But politicians across the spectrum are united in denouncing his words. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and opposition Labor leader Bill Shorten gave passionate Parliament speeches Wednesday opposing Anning's comments.

Anning also called for a complete ban on Muslim immigration and linked Muslim communities to terrorism and being on welfare programs. Turnbull says in his own speech, "Those who try to demonize Muslims because of the crimes of a tiny minority are only helping the terrorists."