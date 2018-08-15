TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI) is inviting Taiwan's agribusinesses to sign up for a matchmaking program in a bid to promote the country's agricultural produce and aquatic products to the Muslim market spanning Malaysia, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The program, commissioned by the Council of Agriculture, plans to solicit 30 companies by September 11, according to a press release by COA.

The government of Taiwan will provide resources and administrative assistance required to help local businesses gain access to the Muslim market, including market research information and networking opportunities between suppliers and buyers, COA said.

Through precise matchmaking and one-stop services, the government hopes to market quality Taiwanese produce in an efficient way that leads to procurements from the Islamic world on a massive scale, while helping reduce the cost and lower risks for local industry players in export trade.

A total of three information meetings for the program will be conducted in Kaohsiung (August 16), Taichung (August 21), and Taipei (August 22). To register in the events, visit https://ppt.cc/fwcQAx or call 07-2223999.