TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An excited Taiwanese high school student snapped this photo of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during a meeting with the Formosa Sssociation of Student Cultural Ambassadors (FASCA) at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles on Monday (Aug. 13).

As part of a transit stop on her way to visit Taiwan's Latin American diplomatic allies Belize and Paraguay, Tsai visited with local Taiwanese youth currently studying in the U.S. During Tsai's meeting with FASCA members, Wu Pei-yun (吳佩芸), a 17-year-old high school student currently living in California shot this photo of Taiwan's president as she made eye contact with her.

Excited to meet Tsai for the first time, Wu quickly posted the photo and wrote the caption "I met the president today!!" on the social media site Reddit, where it received 207 upvotes within 24 hours.



Tsai (center) looking back at photographer. (Photo by Wu Pei-yun)



Tsai (front, second from left). (Photo by Wu Pei-yun)



Tsai's delegation with students. (Photo by FASCA)



Tsai speaking to students. (Photo by FASCA)



