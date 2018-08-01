TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Taiwan this Sept., and tickets for this quick-to-sell-out show go on sale this Friday, Aug. 17.

The series returns twice this year, Sept, 27 - 29, and Dec. 2. At each performance a full orchestra provides live accompaniment to the film as it plays on a 40 feet screen above the musicians at the National Concert Hall, according to CNA. Tickets range from NT$1,200 - NT3,900 (US$40 - US$126).



(CNA image)

For September's performance the orchestra will accompany the second film in the series, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," and in December the orchestra will accompany, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."

Audiences can look forward to the sounds of the Evergreen Symphony and the Taiwan National Choir as they perform the original John Williams scores.



(CNA image)

The series' global tour has traveled to 48 countries and performed for over 1.3 million fans.