Primaries marked by Democratic diversity, Trump's picks

By STEVE PEOPLES and KYLE POTTER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/15 14:14
Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Jeff Johnson, center, is greeted by his supporters after returning to the watch party, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Pl

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski, center, is congratulated by his daughters, from left, Megan, 15, Lauren, 23, and Rachel 19, at the

Tony Evers, with his wife, Kathy, speaks after his win in Wisconsin's Democratic gubernatorial primary election during an event at Best Western Premie

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks to the media during a news conference at the Topeka Capitol Plaza hotel

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vermont Democrats have nominated the nation's first transgender candidate for governor, one of many firsts from Tuesday's primaries.

Minnesota Democrats backed a woman who would be the first Somali-American member of Congress. And in Connecticut, the party nominated a candidate who could become the first black woman from the state to serve in Congress.

Republicans in Minnesota rejected a familiar face, Tim Pawlenty, in favor of a rising newcomer aligned with President Donald Trump. County Commissioner Jeff Johnson defeated Pawlenty, a former two-term governor once critical of Trump.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Scott Walker, endorsed just this week by Trump, won the right to seek a third term.

Last week's Republican gubernatorial primary in Kansas was finalized when Secretary of State Kris Kobach scored a delayed victory against Gov. Jeff Colyer.