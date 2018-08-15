Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 000 010—1 3 1 New York 100 020 01x—4 7 0

H.Wood, Beeks (2), Kolarek (7) and Sucre, Perez; J.Happ, Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine. W_J.Happ 13-6. L_H.Wood 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (31). HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (6). New York, Romine (8).

___

Chicago 310 020 000—6 8 0 Detroit 300 000 000—3 9 1

Giolito, J.Fry (7), Minaya (9), Cedeno (9) and K.Smith; Hardy, McAllister (5), Farmer (7) and McCann. W_Giolito 8-9. L_Hardy 4-5. Sv_Cedeno (1). HRs_Chicago, LaMarre (1).

___

Toronto 021 100 020—6 6 0 Kansas City 003 100 100—5 12 0

Borucki, Biagini (5), Pannone (7), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and Jansen; Fillmyer, Adam (6), Boyer (8), Hill (9) and S.Perez. W_Petricka 2-1. L_Boyer 2-1. Sv_Giles (14). HRs_Toronto, Pillar (10), Jansen (1).

___

Seattle 100 010 000—2 9 0 Oakland 102 000 00x—3 8 0

Paxton, F.Hernandez (1), Vincent (7), Warren (8) and Zunino; Fiers, Buchter (7), Petit (7), Rodney (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Fiers 8-6. L_F.Hernandez 8-11. Sv_Treinen (32). HRs_Seattle, Maybin (1). Oakland, Lowrie (19), Semien (10).

___

INTERLEAGUE New York 000 020 001—3 7 0 Baltimore 000 101 22x—6 11 1

Vargas, Wahl (7), Sewald (7), Bashlor (8) and Plawecki; Cashner, P.Fry (8), M.Castro (9), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Cashner 4-10. L_Wahl 0-1. Sv_Givens (4). HRs_Baltimore, Jones (13), Beckham (8), Davis (15).

___

Boston 001 000 010—2 6 0 Philadelphia 000 010 000—1 2 1

Porcello, Hembree (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Pivetta, Neshek (7), Hunter (8), Arano (9) and Alfaro. W_Porcello 15-5. L_Hunter 3-2. Sv_Kimbrel (36). HRs_Boston, Leon (5), Holt (3). Philadelphia, Hoskins (23).

___

Cleveland 420 011 000—8 10 0 Cincinnati 000 000 100—1 5 0

Kluber, Ne.Ramirez (8), T.Olson (9) and Gomes; Romano, Lorenzen (2), Hughes (7), D.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Kluber 15-6. L_Romano 7-10. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (36).

___

Pittsburgh 020 000 000—2 7 0 Minnesota 000 300 02x—5 10 0

Taillon, Ri.Rodriguez (7) and Cervelli; Odorizzi, Duffey (6), Rogers (8), Magill (8), Hildenberger (9) and Garver. W_Odorizzi 5-7. L_Taillon 9-9. Sv_Hildenberger (2). HRs_Minnesota, Sano (9).

___

Arizona 110 201 010—6 9 0 Texas 000 102 001—4 8 1

Corbin, Chafin (8), Hirano (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila; Gallardo, Springs (4), C.Martin (7), Claudio (8) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Corbin 10-4. L_Gallardo 7-2. Sv_Boxberger (27). HRs_Arizona, Avila (6), Goldschmidt (27).

___

Colorado 000 002 111—5 12 1 Houston 000 010 000—1 3 0

Marquez, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Verlander, McHugh (7), Sipp (7), Peacock (7), Harris (9) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Marquez 10-9. L_Verlander 11-8. HRs_Colorado, Arenado (30), Story (25).

___

Los Angeles 020 120 101—7 11 0 San Diego 000 102 000—3 10 1

Barria, Robles (6), No.Ramirez (6), Jerez (7), Johnson (8), J.Anderson (9) and F.Arcia; Kennedy, Strahm (6), Stock (7), Wingenter (9) and Ellis. W_Barria 8-7. L_Kennedy 0-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (26). San Diego, Galvis (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 302 001 010—7 11 0 Chicago 000 000 000—0 3 0

Chacin, Knebel (8), Jennings (9) and Kratz; Quintana, Chavez (6), De La Rosa (8) and Contreras. W_Chacin 12-4. L_Quintana 10-9. HRs_Milwaukee, Kratz (4), Cain (9), Braun 2 (14).

___

Miami 002 301 000— 6 11 1 Atlanta 202 011 40x—10 15 1

Richards, Guerra (5), Conley (6), Steckenrider (8) and Realmuto; A.Sanchez, Biddle (6), Venters (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki. W_Biddle 4-1. L_Conley 3-3. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (15). Atlanta, Culberson (9), Acuna 2 (19), Freeman (20).

___

Washington 000 010 030—4 9 0 St. Louis 030 201 00x—6 8 0

G.Gonzalez, Gott (5), Holland (7), Collins (8) and Wieters; Gant, Shreve (6), Mayers (8), Hudson (8), J.Hicks (9) and Molina. W_Gant 5-4. L_G.Gonzalez 7-9. Sv_J.Hicks (4). HRs_Washington, Harper (30). St. Louis, Wong (8), Gant (1).

___

San Francisco 010 000 001—2 7 0 Los Angeles 000 000 010—1 5 0

Suarez, Watson (7), Dyson (8), W.Smith (9) and Hundley, Posey; A.Wood, Chargois (6), Ferguson (7), Floro (8), Maeda (9) and Grandal. W_Dyson 3-2. L_Maeda 7-8. Sv_W.Smith (10).