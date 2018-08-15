|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|101
|397
|99
|139
|.350
|JMartinez Bos
|114
|439
|87
|146
|.333
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Trout LAA
|109
|372
|82
|115
|.309
|Segura Sea
|113
|466
|78
|144
|.309
|JoRamirez Cle
|117
|433
|84
|132
|.305
|Brantley Cle
|107
|430
|70
|129
|.300
|Simmons LAA
|108
|407
|56
|122
|.300
|Merrifield KC
|115
|452
|55
|135
|.299
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 37; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 36; KDavis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 93; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 89; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 78; NCruz, Seattle, 77; Lowrie, Oakland, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; 2 tied at 73.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Severino, New York, 15-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Price, Boston, 12-6; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8.