Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010—1
|3
|1
|New York
|100
|020
|01x—4
|7
|0
Wood, Beeks (2), Kolarek (7) and Sucre, Perez; J.Happ, Betances (8), A.Chapman (9) and Romine. W_J.Happ 13-6. L_Wood 0-1. Sv_A.Chapman (31). HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (6). New York, Romine (8).
___
|Chicago
|310
|020
|000—6
|8
|0
|Detroit
|300
|000
|000—3
|9
|1
Giolito, J.Fry (7), Minaya (9), Cedeno (9) and K.Smith; Hardy, McAllister (5), Farmer (7) and McCann. W_Giolito 8-9. L_Hardy 4-5. Sv_Cedeno (1). HRs_Chicago, LaMarre (1).
___
|Toronto
|021
|100
|020—6
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|003
|100
|100—5
|12
|0
Borucki, Biagini (5), Pannone (7), Petricka (7), Clippard (8), Giles (9) and Jansen; Fillmyer, Adam (6), Boyer (8), Hill (9) and S.Perez. W_Petricka 2-1. L_Boyer 2-1. Sv_Giles (14). HRs_Toronto, Pillar (10), Jansen (1).
___
|Seattle
|100
|010
|000—2
|9
|0
|Oakland
|102
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
Paxton, F.Hernandez (1), Vincent (7), Warren (8) and Zunino; Fiers, Buchter (7), Petit (7), Rodney (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Fiers 8-6. L_F.Hernandez 8-11. Sv_Treinen (32). HRs_Seattle, Maybin (1). Oakland, Lowrie (19), Semien (10).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|020
|001—3
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|101
|22x—6
|11
|1
Vargas, Wahl (7), Sewald (7), Bashlor (8) and Plawecki; Cashner, P.Fry (8), M.Castro (9), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Cashner 4-10. L_Wahl 0-1. Sv_Givens (4). HRs_Baltimore, Jones (13), Beckham (8), Davis (15).
___
|Boston
|001
|000
|010—2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|1
Porcello, Hembree (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Pivetta, Neshek (7), Hunter (8), Arano (9) and Alfaro. W_Porcello 15-5. L_Hunter 3-2. Sv_Kimbrel (36). HRs_Boston, Leon (5), Holt (3). Philadelphia, Hoskins (23).
___
|Cleveland
|420
|011
|000—8
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Kluber, Ramirez (8), T.Olson (9) and Gomes; Romano, Lorenzen (2), Hughes (7), D.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Kluber 15-6. L_Romano 7-10. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (36).
___
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|300
|02x—5
|10
|0
Taillon, Ri.Rodriguez (7) and Cervelli; Odorizzi, Duffey (6), Rogers (8), Magill (8), Hildenberger (9) and Garver. W_Odorizzi 5-7. L_Taillon 9-9. Sv_Hildenberger (2). HRs_Minnesota, Sano (9).
___
|Arizona
|110
|201
|010—6
|9
|0
|Texas
|000
|102
|001—4
|8
|1
Corbin, Chafin (8), Hirano (8), Boxberger (9) and Avila; Gallardo, Springs (4), C.Martin (7), Claudio (8) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Corbin 10-4. L_Gallardo 7-2. Sv_Boxberger (27). HRs_Arizona, Avila (6), Goldschmidt (27).
___
|Colorado
|000
|002
|111—5
|12
|1
|Houston
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|0
Marquez, Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Verlander, McHugh (7), Sipp (7), Peacock (7), Harris (9) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Marquez 10-9. L_Verlander 11-8. HRs_Colorado, Arenado (30), Story (25).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|302
|001
|010—7
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Chacin, Knebel (8), Jennings (9) and Kratz; Quintana, Chavez (6), De La Rosa (8) and Contreras. W_Chacin 12-4. L_Quintana 10-9. HRs_Milwaukee, Kratz (4), Cain (9), Braun 2 (14).
___
|Miami
|002
|301
|000—
|6
|11
|1
|Atlanta
|202
|011
|40x—10
|15
|1
Richards, Guerra (5), Conley (6), Steckenrider (8) and Realmuto; A.Sanchez, Biddle (6), Venters (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki. W_Biddle 4-1. L_Conley 3-3. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (15). Atlanta, Culberson (9), Acuna 2 (19), Freeman (20).
___
|Washington
|000
|010
|030—4
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|030
|201
|00x—6
|8
|0
G.Gonzalez, Gott (5), Holland (7), Collins (8) and Wieters; Gant, Shreve (6), Mayers (8), Hudson (8), J.Hicks (9) and Molina. W_Gant 5-4. L_G.Gonzalez 7-9. Sv_J.Hicks (4). HRs_Washington, Harper (30). St. Louis, Wong (8), Gant (1).