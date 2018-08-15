  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/15 12:35
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 22 10 .688
x-Washington 20 11 .645
x-Connecticut 19 13 .594 3
Chicago 12 20 .375 10
New York 7 24 .226 14½
Indiana 5 26 .161 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 24 8 .750
x-Los Angeles 19 13 .594 5
x-Phoenix 18 14 .563 6
x-Minnesota 17 15 .531 7
Dallas 14 18 .438 10
Las Vegas 13 18 .419 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 96, Dallas 76

Chicago 91, Minnesota 88

Los Angeles 74, New York 66

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<