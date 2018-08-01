TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A recent survey reveals that nearly 50 percent of Taiwanese employees have dated someone at work, while up to 70 percent keep their office romance a secret.

Taiwanese recruitment site yes 123 released the survey ahead of Chinese Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month every year. This year, it falls on Friday August 17. In the survey, 48.2 percent of respondents confess that they have or have ever had an office romance with their coworkers, supervisors, or their clients.

The survey also found that people having an office romance tend to keep it a secret, and only 21.1 percent would make it public, though up to 72.9 percent of respondents are pro-office romance.

Asked why they would keep an office romance a secret, 73.3 percent said that they don't want to become a subject of gossip at work, and the majority don't want to be perceived as less professional or rational at work.

The survey was conducted on 1,325 people aged between 20 and 40 on the job during August 1-10.