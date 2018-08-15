TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Kaohsiung Film Archive will hold the Best Selection of Hong Kong Independent Film Festival (高雄．香港獨立電影) from Aug 22 to 31.

The Best Selection of Hong Kong Independent Film Festival is a collaboration between the Kaohsiung Film Archive and Hong Kong independent filmmaker, Ying E Chi (影意志). Additionally, ten Hong Kong directors are invited to come to the film festival and talk to the audience.

The film festival will play seven chosen films and four short films featured in the Hong Kong Independent Film Festival (香港獨立電影節), which was held last January in Hong Kong.

The film featured in the festival will mainly tells the stories about Hong Kong post-1997, after the handover to China, and Hong Kong Umbrella Movement, including "Lost in The Fumes" (地厚天高), "Tête-bêche" (對倒), "Pseudo Secular" (風景), "Days After n Coming" (那年春夏‧之後), "Yellowing" (亂世備忘), "Three Narrow Gates" (三條窄路), and "Leaving in Sorrow" (憂憂愁愁的走了). While the four short movies from Hong Kong Independent Film Festival will be "No Song to Sing" (無調人間), "Family Day" (團圓), "Where Are We Going" (黑哥), and "I Have Nothing to Say" (媽媽的口供).

