Modi says India will send manned flight into space by 2022

By  Associated Press
2018/08/15 11:44
Commuters move past an illuminated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station building on the eve of Independence day in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Aug

A woman sells Indian national flag memorabilia on the eve of Independence Day in Lucknow, India, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A high rise building is illuminated in the colors of the Indian tricolor flag on the eve of Independence Day in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018

NEW DELHI (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India will send a manned flight into space by 2022.

The announcement came amid celebrations Wednesday of India's independence from British colonialists in 1947. Modi's speech was broadcast live to the nation from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.

Modi said India will become the fourth country after Russia, the United States and China to achieve the feat. The Indian astronaut could be a man or a woman.

India a few days earlier had tested the space capsule that will transport the astronauts.

In 1984, Rakesh Sharma was the first India to travel in space aboard a Soviet rocket.

In 2014, India successfully put a satellite into orbit around Mars.