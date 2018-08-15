TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Sunday (Aug. 12), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate for New Taipei City mayor, Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), released a series of humorous LINE stickers of himself as part of his social media campaign and in response to his Kuomintang rival Hou You-yi (侯友宜).

On Sunday, Su's campaign released a total of 16 LINE stickers showing Su making various comical facial expressions, his slogans and exclamations. Among the cartoon callouts is included his Mandarin slogan "Go go go!" 衝衝衝) and Taiwanese dialect version of the Mandarin slogan "Add oil!" (嘎油, I'm rooting for you).

Other text bubbles include Taiwanese dialect, such as "awesome," "Hello," 'I'm on your side," "many thanks," "so happy," and "have you eaten?" There are several Mandarin terms as well, such as "Wow," "haha," "plus one," and "I'll think it over."

There is also the internet expression 森 (sen, forest) 77, which means "Angry." A few simple English words can be seen as well, including "OK," "bye," and "wait a minute."

LINE stickers showing Su Tseng-chang with different epressions. (Images from LINE store)