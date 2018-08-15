|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|67
|51
|.568
|—
|Philadelphia
|65
|53
|.551
|2
|Washington
|60
|59
|.504
|7½
|New York
|50
|67
|.427
|16½
|Miami
|48
|74
|.393
|21
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|68
|50
|.576
|—
|Milwaukee
|68
|54
|.557
|2
|St. Louis
|64
|55
|.538
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|61
|59
|.508
|8
|Cincinnati
|52
|68
|.433
|17
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|65
|55
|.542
|—
|Colorado
|63
|55
|.534
|1
|Los Angeles
|64
|56
|.533
|1
|San Francisco
|60
|60
|.500
|5
|San Diego
|48
|73
|.397
|17½
___
|Monday's Games
Atlanta 9, Miami 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 1, 2nd game
Texas 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 7, Washington 6
L.A. Angels 6, San Diego 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
|Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 10, Miami 6
Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 2
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Archer 4-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 11-8), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Guerra 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 8-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 7-6) at Baltimore (Hess 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-2) at Cincinnati (Stephenson 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Urena 3-12) at Atlanta (Gausman 6-9), 7:35 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 6-4) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 5-2) at St. Louis (Gomber 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-3) at San Diego (Erlin 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 6-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.