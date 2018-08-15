Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 000 010—1 3 1 New York 100 020 01x—4 7 0

Wood, Beeks (2), Kolarek (7) and Sucre, Perez; J.Happ, Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_J.Happ 13-6. L_Wood 0-1. Sv_Chapman (31). HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (6). New York, Romine (8).

Chicago 310 020 000—6 8 0 Detroit 300 000 000—3 9 1

Giolito, J.Fry (7), Minaya (9), Cedeno (9) and K.Smith; Hardy, McAllister (5), Farmer (7) and McCann. W_Giolito 8-9. L_Hardy 4-5. Sv_Cedeno (1). HRs_Chicago, LaMarre (1).

INTERLEAGUE New York 000 020 001—3 7 0 Baltimore 000 101 22x—6 11 1

Vargas, Wahl (7), Sewald (7), Bashlor (8) and Plawecki; Cashner, P.Fry (8), M.Castro (9), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Cashner 4-10. L_Wahl 0-1. Sv_Givens (4). HRs_Baltimore, Jones (13), Beckham (8), Davis (15).

Boston 001 000 010—2 6 0 Philadelphia 000 010 000—1 2 1

Porcello, Hembree (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Pivetta, Neshek (7), Hunter (8), Arano (9) and Alfaro. W_Porcello 15-5. L_Hunter 3-2. Sv_Kimbrel (36). HRs_Boston, Leon (5), Holt (3). Philadelphia, Hoskins (23).

Cleveland 420 011 000—8 10 0 Cincinnati 000 000 100—1 5 0

Kluber, Ramirez (8), Olson (9) and Gomes; Romano, Lorenzen (2), Hughes (7), Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Kluber 15-6. L_Romano 7-10. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (36).

Pittsburgh 020 000 000—2 7 0 Minnesota 000 300 02x—5 10 0

Taillon, Ri.Rodriguez (7) and Cervelli; Odorizzi, Duffey (6), Rogers (8), Magill (8), Hildenberger (9) and Garver. W_Odorizzi 5-7. L_Taillon 9-9. Sv_Hildenberger (2). HRs_Minnesota, Sano (9).

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 302 001 010—7 11 0 Chicago 000 000 000—0 3 0

Chacin, Knebel (8), Jennings (9) and Kratz; Quintana, Chavez (6), De La Rosa (8) and Contreras. W_Chacin 12-4. L_Quintana 10-9. HRs_Milwaukee, Kratz (4), Cain (9), Braun 2 (14).

Miami 002 301 000— 6 11 1 Atlanta 202 011 40x—10 15 1

Richards, Guerra (5), Conley (6), Steckenrider (8) and Realmuto; A.Sanchez, Biddle (6), Venters (8), Minter (9) and Suzuki. W_Biddle 4-1. L_Conley 3-3. HRs_Miami, Realmuto (15). Atlanta, Culberson (9), Acuna 2 (19), Freeman (20).