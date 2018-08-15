  1. Home
Four Taiwanese women arrested for working as hostesses in Guam

Four Taiwanese women accused of working as hostesses while on tourist visa in Guam

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/15 11:28
Mug shots of suspects. (Photo from Guam Department of Corrections)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Four Taiwanese women who came to Guam on tourist visas have been arrested for working illegally in a bar as hostesses, reported the Pacific Daily News

The four Taiwanese women, identified as Chang Yu-Hsin (張瑜欣), Lin I-Ying (林怡櫻), Wang Chiao-En (王喬安), and Kuo I-Jung (郭怡君), applied to visit Guam as tourists under the visa waiver program from June to July of this year. However, police allege that they actually worked at the Wild Orchid Lounge as hostesses, which is a violation of the terms of the visa waiver program as they had claimed they were not seeking employment in Guam. 

An undercover police officer entered the bar and bought drinks from the four women for the cost of US$20 each. The owner of the bar, identified as Peter Pwang, also told the officer that the women were his employees, reported The Guam Daily Post

The four women admitted to working at the bar while on tourist visas and prosecutors have charged them with visa fraud perjury. 
hostesses
visa fraud
Guam

