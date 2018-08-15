Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010—1
|3
|1
|New York
|100
|020
|01x—4
|7
|0
Wood, Beeks (2), Kolarek (7) and Sucre, Perez; J.Happ, Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Romine. W_J.Happ 13-6. L_Wood 0-1. Sv_Chapman (31). HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (6). New York, Romine (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|020
|001—3
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|101
|22x—6
|11
|1
Vargas, Wahl (7), Sewald (7), Bashlor (8) and Plawecki; Cashner, Fry (8), Castro (9), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Cashner 4-10. L_Wahl 0-1. Sv_Givens (4). HRs_Baltimore, Jones (13), Beckham (8), Davis (15).
___
|Boston
|001
|000
|010—2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|1
Porcello, Hembree (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Pivetta, Neshek (7), Hunter (8), Arano (9) and Alfaro. W_Porcello 15-5. L_Hunter 3-2. Sv_Kimbrel (36). HRs_Boston, Leon (5), Holt (3). Philadelphia, Hoskins (23).
___
|Cleveland
|420
|011
|000—8
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Kluber, Ramirez (8), Olson (9) and Gomes; Romano, Lorenzen (2), Hughes (7), Hernandez (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Kluber 15-6. L_Romano 7-10. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (36).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|302
|001
|010—7
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Chacin, Knebel (8), Jennings (9) and Kratz; Quintana, Chavez (6), De La Rosa (8) and Contreras. W_Chacin 12-4. L_Quintana 10-9. HRs_Milwaukee, Kratz (4), Cain (9), Braun 2 (14).