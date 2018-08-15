PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two-time grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza will team with veteran David Ferrer in a strong Spanish pairing at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tennis tournament in Perth from Dec. 29.

Ninth-ranked Muguruza and former World No. 3 Ferrer are among players making their debuts at the tournament, a major lead-up event for the first grand slam of the season, the Australian Open.

Rising Greece star Stefanos Tsitsipas, ranked 15, will also make his Hopman Cup debut alongside 31-ranked Maria Sakkari. Playing at the Canadian Open last week Tsitsipas, 21, became the youngest player in the history of the ATP Tour to beat four top-10 players in consecutive matches at one tournament.

"I'm super excited to be playing in Perth and, together with Maria, being the first Greek team playing in Perth for many years," Tsitsipas said. "I've worked so hard for it and being part of this event is so important for me."

Muguruza and Ferrer will attempt to give Spain its fifth Hopman Cup win.

"I'm looking forward to Perth and to play there. I've heard so many things about Hopman Cup, chatting about it to other Spanish people that went, and they say it's magic," Muguruza said

Defending champion Switzerland will again be represented by 20-time grand slam singles champion Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic while Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber, both ranked four in the world, are returning for 2018 runner-up Germany.