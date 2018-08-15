TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As southwest winds continue to affect Taiwan, Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecaster Wu Yi-fan (吳依帆) said rain is likely throughout the country, in addition a tropical depression just to the east of Taiwan may affect the weather tomorrow and could become a typhoon.

Wu said that due to the influence of southwest winds and a tropical low-pressure cloud system, showers and thunderstorms are likely in southern and central Taiwan, while other areas could experience brief periods of rain, including sudden downpours, especially in the afternoon. Rain is also possible at night, early morning hours and mid morning.



CWB radar image of Taiwan today at 10 a.m.

High temperatures are expected to range from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius throughout the country. While Miaoli, Yilan and Hualien could see highs of up to 36 degrees.



NOAA infrared satellite image showing tropical depression to east of Taiwan.

A tropical depression hovering 550 kilometers east of Taipei is moving at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour. Starting from tomorrow, the periphery of the system will start to affect Taiwan's weather and Wu said he cannot rule out the possibility of it developing into a typhoon and CWB is closely monitoring it.