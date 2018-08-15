  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/15 09:10
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 22 10 .688
x-Washington 20 11 .645
x-Connecticut 19 13 .594 3
Chicago 11 20 .355 10½
New York 7 23 .233 14
Indiana 5 26 .161 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 24 8 .750
x-Los Angeles 18 13 .581
x-Phoenix 18 14 .563 6
x-Minnesota 17 14 .548
Dallas 14 18 .438 10
Las Vegas 13 18 .419 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 96, Dallas 76

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled