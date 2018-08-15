DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say tests have confirmed the remains of an unknown person buried in Georgia are those of a 15-year-old boy who ran away from his southeastern Michigan home in 1979.

Michigan State Police say a forensic analyst from University of North Texas' Center for Human Identification on Tuesday revealed the DNA match with Dennis Greer. Investigators say he left his high school in the Lenawee County community of Addison on Feb. 12, 1979, and two days later was struck and killed by a semi-truck while hitchhiking some 630 miles away near Macon, Georgia.

A retired sheriff's deputy from Georgia's Bibb County made the connection to Greer last December. The case reopened in 2014.

Relatives say Greer's remains are expected to be cremated and returned to Michigan.