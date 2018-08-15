Hezbollah downplays US sanctions on Iran

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah says U.S. sanctions against Iran and his Iran-backed group will not have major effects on them and will not lead to regime change in Tehran.

Hassan Nasrallah said Tuesday in a speech marking the 12th anniversary of the end of the 34-day war with Israel that the Trump administration is "mistaken" by thinking that the sanctions will lead to riots in Iran.

Last week the U.S. began restoring sanctions that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which Trump withdrew from in May.

The administration says the renewed sanctions are meant to pressure Tehran to halt its alleged support for international terrorism, its military activity in the Middle East and its ballistic missile programs.