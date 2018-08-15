LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Three people on Arkansas' expanded Medicaid program are suing to prevent the state from enforcing its new requirement that would drop coverage for them and thousands of others if they don't work.

The federal lawsuit was filed in Washington Tuesday by three advocacy groups on behalf of the residents over the requirement, which the state began enforcing in June. The state said last month more than 7,000 people on the expansion program didn't meet a requirement that they report at least 80 hours of work in June and face the threat of losing their coverage if they fail to comply sometime before the end of the year.

Arkansas was the first state to implement a Medicaid work requirement. A federal judge in June blocked Kentucky from enforcing its Medicaid work requirement.