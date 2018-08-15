HOUSTON (AP) — A Jordanian immigrant has been sentenced to death in Texas for the fatal shootings of his son-in-law and daughter's best friend in what prosecutors described as "honor killings."

Jurors on Tuesday sentenced Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan in the 2012 killings of Coty Beavers and Gelareh Bagherzadeh. The same Houston jury convicted him of capital murder last month.

Prosecutors say Irsan, who is a Muslim, fatally shot Beavers because he was angry his daughter married a Christian and converted to Christianity.

Police say Beavers' death came 11 months after Bagherzadeh was killed. She had encouraged Irsan's daughter to marry Beavers.

Investigators say Irsan, his wife and their son followed Bagherzadeh to her parents' home in January 2012, and that the son shot Bagherzadeh in her car. He's awaiting trial.

Irsan denies involvement in the deaths.