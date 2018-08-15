COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Urban Meyer investigation is costing Ohio State $500,000, but whether the superstar football coach keeps his job still comes down to whether the university wants to keep him around.

Meyer is on paid leave while an outside firm investigates and a university committee considers whether he responded properly to accusations of domestic abuse made against one of his coaches.

But Meyer has already said he knew of domestic violence allegations against Zach Smith before he brought Smith to coach wide receivers at Ohio State, and that he reported new accusations properly when they surfaced in 2015.

University officials expect to make a decision in about a week in what could come down to a public relations balancing act involving the school's reputation, $38 million left in Meyer's contract and other jobs at stake.

