SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown is seeking to tighten a law he signed weeks ago that critics say could have freed rapists and murderers who completed two years of mental health treatment.

The proposal obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday specifically bans those charged with murder, rape and other sex crimes from participating and lets judges bar a much broader range of dangerous suspects.

It also makes clear that counties must opt in to the program.

The law signed by the Democratic governor in June vastly expands the number of suspects who can be diverted to mental health treatment programs and have their charges dismissed.

The administration wants lawmakers to approve the narrower program before they adjourn at month's end.

District attorneys say the revisions seem to satisfy their concerns.