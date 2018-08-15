SAO PAULO (AP) — A leading candidate for president in Brazil is facing questions about using government funds to pay for the upkeep of a vacation home.

Congressman Jair Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing in payments to Walderice Conceicao dos Santos, listed by his office as a secretary.

Daily Folha de S. Paulo reported Tuesday that Dos Santos had been fired following news media reports that she actually worked selling acai in Angra dos Reis, about 105 miles (170 kilometers) southwest of Rio de Janeiro, where Bolsonaro lives.

Bolsonaro told the paper that the woman helped take care of his vacation home near Angra dos Reis. He said her only crime was "giving water to the dogs."

A man who answered the phone in Bolsonaro's office Tuesday said the congressman had no further comment.