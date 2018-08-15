  1. Home
Sri Lanka takes 3-wicket win over South Africa in only T20

By  Associated Press
2018/08/15 01:03
South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, third right, watches Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal, left, and Isuru Udana complete the winning run, defeating South Africa

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, third right, watches Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal, left, and Isuru Udana complete the winning run, defeating South Africa

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal, left, and Isuru Udana celebrate their team's victory over South Africa by three wickets in their Twenty20 cricket match

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal, left, and Isuru Udana celebrate their team's victory over South Africa by three wickets in their Twenty20 cricket match

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka plays a shot against South Africa during their Twenty20 cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (AP Pho

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka plays a shot against South Africa during their Twenty20 cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. (AP Pho

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka pulled off a close three-wicket win in the only Twenty20 match against South Africa on Tuesday after the team's spinners dismissed the tourists for their lowest score in the format.

Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa was bowled out for 98 runs in the 17th over. South Africa's previous lowest score in Twenty20 internationals was 100 runs against Pakistan in 2013.

Akila Dananjaya and Dhananjaya de Silva took two wickets each to compliment Lakshan Sandakan who returned best figures of 3-19.

Sri Lanka progressed well despite a poor start but soon looked precarious after losing three middle order wickets for six runs.

However, Dinesh Chandimal remained unbeaten on 36 to see his team reach 99-7 in 16 overs.