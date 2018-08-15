Brazil soccer great Ronaldo says he has been discharged from a hospital in Ibiza, where he had been treated for flu since Friday.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo, a three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, said on social media on Tuesday that he is "already home after a few days at the clinic."

On Sunday the Brazilian said he was hospitalized because of a severe flu. He thanked doctors, nurses and his girlfriend Celina Locks for their support over the last five days.

Ronaldo won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and scored eight goals at the tournament to take the Golden Boot. He spends much of his time in Spain, where he played for Real Madrid between 2002-07.

He retired from football in 2011 after ending his career at Brazil's Corinthians.