MEXICO CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors investigating the alleged forced disappearances of 36 people in the northern Mexico border city of Nuevo Laredo have inspected a marine base in the city.

Investigators from the Attorney General's office for forced disappearances made the visit Monday with relatives of the missing people observing. Some relatives accuse marines of seizing the missing people.

In a statement late Monday, the Attorney General's Office said that its investigators inspected vehicles, weapons and radios.

The Nuevo Laredo Human Rights Committee said in a statement that the inspections should have been made months ago.

In May, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on the Mexican government to "take urgent measures to stop the wave of forced disappearances in Nuevo Laredo and surrounding areas."