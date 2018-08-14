BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|x-Washington
|20
|11
|.645
|1½
|x-Connecticut
|18
|13
|.581
|3½
|Chicago
|11
|20
|.355
|10½
|New York
|7
|23
|.233
|14
|Indiana
|5
|26
|.161
|16½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|x-Los Angeles
|18
|13
|.581
|5½
|x-Phoenix
|18
|14
|.563
|6
|x-Minnesota
|17
|14
|.548
|6½
|Dallas
|14
|17
|.452
|9½
|Las Vegas
|13
|18
|.419
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled