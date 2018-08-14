WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--SUPER CUP

TALLINN, Estonia — Following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid gets its first test against crosstown rival Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup. By Frank Griffiths. SENT: 715 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--CINCINNATI

MASON, Ohio — Serena Williams bounced back from the most lopsided loss of her career, cruising past Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2 at the Western & Southern Open on Monday. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SWM--LEDECKY-JAPAN

TOKYO — The Japanese students let out squeals Tuesday as Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky moved across the swimming pool, ducking under the lane lines. The 21-year-old American, fresh off a five-medal performance at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, answered questions about her career and training routine before jumping into the pool with more than 100 star-struck Japanese elementary and junior high school students to give them tips. By Nicola Shannon. SENT: 290 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-STOKES CLEARED

BRISTOL, England — England cricket player Ben Stokes was found not guilty on Tuesday after saying during his trial he was acting in self-defense when he knocked out two men in a street fight. SENT: 375 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--SPAIN-NEW SIGNINGS

BARCELONA, Spain — By far the biggest move during the transfer window was the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Italian champion Juventus. The group of incoming players expected to make an impact is slim, but both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have focused on bulking up their midfield in hopes that the key to the title is in the dirty work. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 780 words.

SOC--ITALY-PROMOTED TEAMS

MILAN — The Italian league begins this weekend with Parma returning to the top flight only three years after being declared bankrupt. Empoli and Frosinone are also back in Serie A. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 590 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Braves' Acuna leads off each half of doubleheader with homer. SENT: 1,720 words, photos.

