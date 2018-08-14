Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;24;Partly sunny;29;24;WSW;18;82%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;40;33;Mostly sunny;39;33;NNW;12;51%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;36;21;Sunny and very warm;37;21;W;26;37%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;22;ENE;19;57%;25%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Some sun, a shower;22;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;SSW;20;74%;24%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;16;11;Spotty showers;16;10;SSE;9;69%;70%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;23;Sunny and pleasant;37;24;WSW;11;20%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;SSE;15;37%;5%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;SSE;13;60%;20%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;33;21;Plenty of sun;33;23;NW;14;39%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;14;11;A morning shower;15;12;SW;35;71%;46%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;27;Plenty of sunshine;43;27;W;19;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;34;24;Hot with high clouds;36;23;S;14;47%;38%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;25;21;A t-storm in spots;25;21;W;20;78%;74%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;Cloudy with a shower;31;27;WSW;13;71%;85%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;WSW;16;67%;27%;8

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;29;24;Rain and drizzle;32;24;NE;15;68%;66%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;A shower or t-storm;29;17;W;9;75%;73%;6

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;25;16;A morning shower;25;15;SW;13;54%;49%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Some brightening;19;8;Decreasing clouds;20;7;ESE;13;63%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;30;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;WNW;9;46%;20%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as hot;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;N;19;53%;8%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;23;15;Some sun, pleasant;26;15;W;11;64%;18%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;33;17;Partly sunny;33;17;E;7;44%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm or two;31;19;A shower or t-storm;29;17;NNW;12;48%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;16;6;Partly sunny;14;9;ENE;8;64%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;Lots of sun, nice;30;15;NNW;8;26%;6%;11

Busan, South Korea;Warm with some sun;33;26;A little rain;32;26;SSE;21;71%;88%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;N;12;36%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partial sunshine;17;8;An afternoon shower;16;6;SW;13;68%;41%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;19;ESE;6;67%;73%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. shower or two;32;27;SW;14;73%;74%;5

Chicago, United States;Sun, some clouds;31;23;A shower or t-storm;27;22;SSE;13;78%;89%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;WSW;21;79%;91%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;22;15;A stray shower;22;16;WSW;13;64%;55%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;29;25;Nice with some sun;29;26;NNW;15;73%;28%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;32;24;Clouds breaking;35;26;S;14;65%;28%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;32;20;Showers around;30;21;SSE;16;74%;70%;9

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;Showers and t-storms;34;27;ESE;10;80%;85%;7

Denver, United States;Sun, some clouds;29;16;A t-storm in spots;32;16;W;9;36%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;36;27;A little a.m. rain;33;27;SE;15;74%;66%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;SE;9;55%;16%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;21;15;A little rain;21;10;WSW;26;78%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;37;20;Sunny and hot;37;20;ENE;9;21%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Sunny and beautiful;28;19;W;9;68%;2%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;High clouds and hot;36;27;Showers and t-storms;33;25;SW;11;79%;90%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;25;10;Sunny and nice;26;11;ENE;10;34%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;E;13;67%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;19;12;Occasional rain;19;11;WSW;11;73%;62%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;30;24;Showers around;32;24;WSW;20;78%;75%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;Showers and t-storms;30;27;SE;18;83%;87%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;ENE;15;55%;32%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;27;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;22;W;14;83%;86%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ENE;14;70%;76%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;30;23;Sunny;30;23;NE;18;59%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;25;ENE;9;58%;13%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;38;28;Sunny and very warm;38;28;WNW;12;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun;25;10;Mostly sunny;25;10;NNW;12;25%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;16;Sunny and hot;37;18;N;6;13%;3%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;32;26;SW;19;64%;5%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;21;Heavy thunderstorms;28;20;SSE;8;83%;95%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, nice;38;26;Periods of sunshine;35;26;WSW;21;43%;55%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;A p.m. t-storm;32;18;NW;14;40%;61%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ENE;21;57%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Mostly cloudy;30;22;WSW;12;63%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Clearing, a t-storm;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;SE;14;79%;92%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;35;26;High clouds;34;25;E;9;68%;37%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;14;-2;Turning cloudy;14;-1;ENE;12;41%;44%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Partly sunny;29;24;SW;14;75%;44%;12

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Mostly sunny;18;15;S;9;71%;4%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;NW;11;68%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;Partly sunny;24;16;SW;19;66%;67%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;29;19;S;10;60%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;27;21;Clouds limiting sun;26;20;WSW;11;77%;29%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;35;20;Sunny and hot;36;22;NNE;6;36%;8%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;26;Spotty showers;30;27;SW;15;78%;89%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;33;23;Brief p.m. showers;33;24;SSE;8;70%;81%;9

Manila, Philippines;Showers this morning;30;26;Morning showers;30;26;WSW;13;77%;84%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;12;A touch of rain;15;8;WNW;25;59%;78%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;SSE;8;63%;82%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;27;Showers around;33;27;E;15;61%;82%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A strong t-storm;29;18;Spotty showers;25;14;W;13;70%;69%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;A few showers;28;24;A couple of showers;28;24;SSW;20;73%;82%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;15;7;Mostly sunny;13;6;E;8;69%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Brief showers;29;20;A shower or t-storm;27;17;NW;8;74%;63%;5

Moscow, Russia;Turning out cloudy;24;15;A t-storm around;29;16;W;16;53%;70%;5

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;30;26;A couple of showers;30;26;W;20;82%;83%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;25;10;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;ESE;11;56%;15%;10

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;27;21;Partly sunny and hot;32;23;W;16;59%;3%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;37;21;NW;11;35%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;19;10;Nice with some sun;22;11;E;6;66%;1%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;S;12;61%;82%;6

Oslo, Norway;A passing shower;22;10;Partly sunny;22;15;SSE;11;64%;44%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny intervals;29;18;A shower or t-storm;27;12;NNW;15;74%;63%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;28;25;Some sun, a shower;28;25;ENE;19;79%;91%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;11;80%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;ENE;10;71%;67%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;NNE;8;61%;4%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;17;9;ESE;10;63%;29%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;WSW;14;74%;55%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;Increasing clouds;31;21;SE;25;64%;12%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;S;8;47%;45%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as warm;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;NE;11;44%;21%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;High clouds;34;24;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;21;NW;9;76%;19%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;22;11;Inc. clouds;23;11;SE;14;47%;44%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;27;18;Mostly sunny;25;17;WNW;12;68%;2%;10

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;28;22;An afternoon shower;28;23;SE;15;67%;76%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;9;A little p.m. rain;13;8;NW;11;79%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;22;16;Thundershowers;23;16;NNW;8;80%;72%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Nice with sunshine;25;18;ENE;9;70%;7%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;25;Plenty of sunshine;42;25;NNE;11;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Drenching t-storms;31;20;Partly sunny;30;19;NNW;10;67%;44%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;20;13;Decreasing clouds;20;11;NNW;10;70%;42%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;18;14;Partly cloudy;19;14;WSW;19;73%;25%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;17;A shower or t-storm;27;16;ENE;10;62%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;ESE;18;71%;81%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;NNE;8;91%;84%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower;26;14;An afternoon shower;26;15;WNW;9;47%;54%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;Nice with sunshine;24;9;ENE;5;42%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;8;73%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;15;Sunshine;32;16;NW;8;54%;2%;9

Seattle, United States;Hazy sun and warmer;30;16;Sunshine;30;14;NE;8;49%;26%;7

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds and hot;35;27;High clouds and warm;35;25;N;7;53%;32%;5

Shanghai, China;Showers around;34;28;Cloudy and very warm;34;28;NE;18;68%;66%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SE;17;69%;54%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;29;15;Partly sunny;28;15;S;10;56%;22%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;31;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;19;70%;81%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;20;14;Partly sunny;22;14;SSW;8;63%;41%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Sunshine;25;13;NW;25;32%;29%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A couple of t-storms;31;27;A t-storm in spots;34;28;W;21;71%;59%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable clouds;21;14;Periods of rain;21;13;NE;12;71%;69%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and hot;38;22;SSE;12;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A t-storm in spots;25;18;A shower in the a.m.;26;17;ENE;14;60%;68%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and not as hot;37;24;Sunny and very warm;36;25;ESE;12;16%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;NW;12;55%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;34;21;Partly sunny;34;22;E;7;44%;19%;8

Tokyo, Japan;High clouds, humid;31;26;Partly sunny, humid;33;25;SSW;26;69%;20%;6

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;28;20;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;21;NW;15;70%;16%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;33;25;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;E;12;65%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;W;18;56%;28%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warm with some sun;29;15;A little p.m. rain;23;14;NW;13;64%;100%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;28;16;NE;7;51%;3%;6

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;NW;15;43%;22%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;11;74%;72%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A strong t-storm;28;16;A shower;24;14;W;12;83%;68%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;28;17;Spotty showers;25;15;WNW;17;61%;70%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers around;13;9;Showers around;13;9;E;40;79%;81%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;28;26;Couple of t-storms;30;25;SW;13;82%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as hot;28;15;Partly sunny;28;15;NE;7;46%;13%;9

