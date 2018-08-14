Home Depot roars back the second quarter

ATLANTA (AP) — Home Depot is roaring back from a slow start to the year, topping all expectations and raising its revenue and profit projections for the year.

Shares in the home-improvement chain jumped about 3 percent before the opening bell Tuesday.

The Atlanta company's second-quarter profit hit $3.51 billion, or $3.05 per share. That a much bigger per-share profit than the $2.84 that Wall Street was looking for, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $30.46 billion edged out expectations as well.

The Home Depot Inc. raised full-year earnings expectations to $9.42 per share after miserable weather cut into its business during the first quarter.

