BEIJING (AP) — China has criticized a U.S. military spending bill that calls for helping self-ruled Taiwan improve its defense as interference in the country's affairs.

The communist Beijing government, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and has threatened to invade, said Tuesday that the legislation "damages mutual trust" and "ruins the atmosphere" for military cooperation.

The legislation signed Monday by President Donald Trump calls for development of plans to help Taiwan improve its defenses.

It comes amid mounting concern in Washington over Beijing's moves to enforce its claims to the South China Sea and to isolate Taiwan diplomatically.