PARIS (AP) — Two officials in France are urging national authorities to allow docking access to a boat carrying 141 migrants rescued last week in the Mediterranean Sea, stressing humanitarian concerns.

The ship, Aquarius, is operated by French groups. It is currently situated between Malta and the Italian island of Lampedusa, with Italy's new anti-migrant government refusing to let it dock.

Jean-Guy Talamoni, the president of Corsica's local assembly, told Europe-1 on Tuesday that, "it's an obligation to help people in danger."

The director of the port of Sete near Montpellier, Jean-Claude Gayssot, also said the evening before on BFM-TV that "there are emergency situations and you have to deal with them."

The boat needs the authorization of French authorities to enter any port. French President Emmanuel Macron has not yet commented.