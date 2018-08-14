A number of people in London were injured after a car smashed into the barriers outside the British Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday morning.

The driver was arrested at the scene by heavily armed police.

What we know so far:

The car collided with the barriers outside the UK Parliament at 7:37 a.m. local time (0637 UTC).

Photographs on social media showed the alleged driver in handcuffs being escorted away by police.

Several eye witness reports said it appeared the driver intentionally raced down the road towards the parliament building and failed to stop after hitting pedestrians.

None of the injured are believed to be in life-threatening condition, according to London police.

Counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation.

Police and emergency services respond

London's Metropolitan Police force first disclosed that "a number of pedestrians" had been wounded the incident, before going on to state that none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

The London Ambulance service said it had treated two people on the scene for non-serious injuries, before taking them to hospital.

'Thought with those injured, thanks for quick response'

David Lammy, a Labour MP for Tottenham in north London tweeted: "My thoughts are with all those injured. Thanks for a quick response from @metpoliceuk, Parliament security and the London Ambulance Service."

Conservative Party MP Neil O'Brien posted on Twitter: "Awful news - thoughts very much with those currently receiving medical treatment, and everyone else affected by this. Please remain vigilant if working in/visiting Westminster today."

Heightened terror risk in Westminster:

Large parts of London cordoned off:

Counter-terrorism police take charge:

The area surrounding the Houses of Parliament was the scene of a violent terror attack in March last year, when Khalid Masood killed four people on Westminster Bridge and stabbed an unarmed police officer to death in the parliament grounds. He was shot dead at the scene.The area surrounding the Parliament — from Trafalgar Square all the way down to Lambeth Bridge — remained cordoned off Tuesday morning, while Westminster Underground station was closed. The parliament grounds have also been shut, although not many lawmakers are using the building as the UK government is in recess.The Metropolitan Police said that its counter-terrorism unit would be leading the investigation, suggesting the crash was being treated as a terror incident. However, authorities insisted they were keeping "an open mind" to the driver's motivations. The UK has suffered four vehicle-based terror attacks in the past 18 months.