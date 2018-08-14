TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Registration for four cycling races, which will take place November 9-11, is open from now until October 5, but event organizer Tourism Bureau’s East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration urged interested people to register early as each race has a limit on the number of participants.

The ERVNSAA said in a news release on Monday (Aug. 13) that the four races that vary in terms of distance and route are designed to cater to different types of cyclists. The four cycling events include the “300k Hualien-Taitung bay challenge cup,” “150k Hualien-Taitung bay challenge cup,” “236k Hualien-Taitung bay elite open,” and “22k Guanshan bike tour.”

ERVNSAA director Lin Wei-ling (林維玲) said the routes of the cycling races include Provincial Highways No. 9 and No. 11, Hualien County Route 193, Yuli-Fuli Biking Route, Hualien County Route 75, Provincial Highways 20 and 20A, and Yuli- Changbin Highway. She added that biking on these routes will allow cyclists to see continuous paddy fields, picturesque coastal landscapes, and feel the quietness, peace and abundance along the country roads. She praised these biking routes as the most beautiful in the country with the best air quality and boasting both mountain and sea landscapes.

On the other hand, the 22k Guanshan bike tour is designed to be an easy and slow activity that directs participants to visit the small town’s attractions including places selling delicious local foods and the town’s oldest station, hotel and drugstore.

The ERVNSAA urged people who want to enjoy verdant East Rift Valley and blue East Coast to register for the cycling races early.

For more information about the races, please visit the activity’s official website (Chinese), the ERVNSAA website, or the website of the Taiwan Cyclist Federation (Chinese), which is responsible for carrying out the activities.

For registration for the 300k Hualien-Taitung bay challenge cup, 150k Hualien-Taitung bay challenge cup, and 236k Hualien-Taitung bay elite open, please visit the website (Chinese).

For registration for the 22k Guanshan bike tour, please click here (Chinese).

(Photo courtesy of the ERVNSAA)

(Photo courtesy of the ERVNSAA)

(Photo courtesy of the ERVNSAA)

(Photo courtesy of the ERVNSAA)

(Photo courtesy of the ERVNSAA)