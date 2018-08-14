LONDON (AP) — The Latest on a crash outside the House of Parliament in London (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

London's Metropolitan Police say no one is in a life-threatening condition following a car crash outside the Houses of Parliament.

Armed police have swooped on the area, cordoning off streets around Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens. Sky News video showed a man being arrested after the incident on Tuesday.

The car slammed into barriers that had been extended following the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.

___

8:15 a.m.

London police say that a car has crashed into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament and that there are a number of injured.

Police said that the driver of car, a man, was arrested at scene after the incident which took place at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday in London.

No other details were immediately available, but Metropolitan Police said on Twitter that they will issue more information when they have it.