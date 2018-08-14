  1. Home
Summer heat kills over 120,000 fish in northern Taiwan

Over 120,000 fish killed due to high temperatures and low oxygen levels in Tamsui River

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/14 15:50
Dead fish being cleared from the Tamsui River. (Image courtesy of Water Resources Department)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Recent hot weather in northern Taiwan has led to the unexpected deaths of over 120,000 fish in the Tamsui River at Tamsui District, New Taipei City, the Water Resources Department of the New Taipei City Government said on August 13.

The local government was alerted to thousands of dead fish in the river yesterday, with preliminary analysis suggesting the summer heat is to blame, leading to low oxygen levels in the water, according to the Water Resources Department.

Recent weeks have seen the Central Weather Bureau issue a string of heat warnings for northern Taiwan, including the highest possible red alert issued on August 1.

The Water Resources Department said its testing yesterday revealed the water temperature in some parts of the Tamsui River to be as high as 36.1 degrees Celsius, as well as oxygen readings as low as 0.65 mg/L. Water samples have been taken for further analysis.

The Department began a clean-up effort yesterday, clearing 20,000 fish from the water.

The effort was ramped up today, with the Water Resources Department teaming up with Environmental Protection Agency to deploy over 100 people get rid of the rest of the fish. An estimated 100,000 fish were retrieved from the water today.

The clean-up is ongoing, as well as the investigation to determine the cause of the incident.
Tamshui River
hot weather
River ecosystem

