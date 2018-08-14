3D zebra crossings sprouting up across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- New Taipei's Tamsui District, joins Taipei City, Taoyuan and Tainan as the latest urban area in Taiwan to start paining 3D crosswalks in an effort to improve safety for pedestrians.

The concept of the new 3D zebra crossings is to give the stripes the visual illusion of being three dimensional objects from the perspective of approaching drivers in an effort to have them to slow down and pay more attention to pedestrian crosswalks.

Tamsui District Director Arthur Wu (巫宗仁) said the district is trying the new 3D crosswalks are inspired by designs from Iceland and India and are mean to be more conspicuous and remind drivers to slow down. Wu told Liberty Times that they are experimenting with new crosswalks because Tamsui's roads are very narrow and car accidents are frequent.

Wu says that initial reviews of surveillance camera footage of the braking rate of drivers in the trial locations had shown improvements. However, he said it will not be until October when the trial run ends that a definite conclusion can be reached on the effectiveness of the new stripes.