TOKYO (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky has given swimming tips to Japanese elementary and junior high school students at a Tokyo pool.

The 21-year-old American answered questions about her career and training routine before jumping into the pool Tuesday with more than 100 star-struck students.

Ledecky was fresh off a five-medal performance at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo.

She seemed impressed as she watched the students swim past, mouthing to her parents and brother in the stands, "They're so fast!"

She told reporters afterward that she plans to train hard for the next two years so that she can return to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics.

The event was part of the U.S. Embassy's "Go for Gold" campaign, which brings American athletes and diplomats to participating Tokyo schools.