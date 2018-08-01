TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong's pro-independence convener Andy Chan Ho-tin successfully delivered his speech at the Foreign Correspondents' Club after receiving objections from China, former city leaders, as well as pro-Beijing group protesting outside the club, reports said on Tuesday.

According to the South China Morning Post, Andy Chan arrived at the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) in Central Hong Kong two hours before the event began and started to deliver a speech titled "Hong Kong Nationalism: A Politically Incorrect Guide to Hong Kong under Chinese Rule" at 1.15pm on August 14.

Chan said his speech highlight Hong Kong nationalism and address the city's freedoms and rights.

Outside the FCC, around 100 police protected the speech from being disturbed by at least 50 pro-Beijing protesters and managed to separate the two opposite camps away to prevent any brawls, the reports said.

Prior to his speech, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had asked the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents' Club to cancel the talk as it might impose an "imminent threat" to national security. In response, FCC's vice president Victor Mallet declined the opposition issued from Beijing and allowed Chan's speech to carry on.

The final decision from FCC did not receive support from the former leader of Hong Kong, Leung Chun-ying as he claimed the supporters of Hong Kong and Taiwanese independence as "criminals and terrorists" and dared the club to give up the lease of its government-owned building, according to local Hong Kong media.

According to AP, The Hong Kong National Party was established in 2016 by Hong Kong pro-independence political activist Andy Chan Ho-tin in response to frustration about Beijing's treatment of the territory.

Even though Andy's speech was banned from live-streaming by the public broadcaster of Radio Television Hong Kong, the full speech was still broadcast live on Hong Kong Free Press.