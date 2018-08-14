Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|003
|001
|010—5
|11
|0
|Detroit
|001
|120
|23x—9
|12
|1
Lopez, Gomez (6), Avilan (7), Minaya (8) and Narvaez; Lewicki, VerHagen (5), Coleman (7), Wilson (8), Alcantara (9) and McCann. W_Coleman 4-1. L_Gomez 0-1. HRs_Chicago, Engel (4), Narvaez (5). Detroit, Castellanos (17).
___
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|020
|100
|00x—3
|7
|0
Reid-Foley, Santos (6), Pannone (8) and Jansen; Keller, Maurer (8), W.Peralta (9) and S.Perez. W_Keller 5-5. L_Reid-Foley 0-1. Sv_W.Peralta (7). HRs_Toronto, Travis (9). Kansas City, O'Hearn (2).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|200
|201
|201—8
|15
|1
|New York
|002
|010
|020—5
|7
|1
deGrom, Blevins (7), Lugo (8), Gsellman (9) and Mesoraco; Severino, Green (5), Cole (6), Kontos (7), Britton (9) and Romine. W_deGrom 7-7. L_Severino 15-6. Sv_Gsellman (7). HRs_New York, Bautista (7), Nimmo (15), Frazier (11), Rosario (5), Conforto (16). New York, Andujar (18).
___
|Cleveland
|002
|007
|100—10
|18
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|010
|010—
|3
|10
|1
Clevinger, A.Miller (6), O.Perez (7), Ramirez (8), Otero (9) and Gomes; Bailey, Garrett (6), W.Peralta (7), Reed (8), Dixon (9) and Barnhart. W_Clevinger 8-7. L_Bailey 1-10. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (35). Cincinnati, Barnhart (8), Casali (3), Gennett (18).
___
|Arizona
|200
|010
|000—3
|6
|0
|Texas
|001
|300
|01x—5
|8
|0
Greinke, Chafin (7), Ziegler (7), Bradley (8) and Mathis, J.Murphy; Colon, Butler (6), Gearrin (8), Leclerc (9) and Chirinos. W_Colon 7-10. L_Greinke 12-8. Sv_Leclerc (2). HRs_Texas, Guzman (13), Chirinos (16).
___
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|000
|4—6
|8
|0
|San Diego
|001
|000
|010
|1—3
|6
|1
Heaney, J.Anderson (8), Bedrosian (9), Parker (10) and Briceno; Richard, Yates (9), Stammen (10) and Hedges. W_Bedrosian 4-2. L_Stammen 5-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Upton (25), Briceno (3). San Diego, Hosmer (11), Galvis (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|010
|000
|000—1
|3
|2
|Atlanta
|100
|115
|01x—9
|11
|0
Lopez, Guerra (6), J.Garcia (7) and J.T. Realmuto, Bryan Holaday; Toussaint, Biddle (7), Sobotka (8) and Suzuki. W_Toussaint 1-0. L_Lopez 2-3. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (17).
___
|Miami
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|012
|10x—6
|13
|0
Gonzalez, Rucinski (5), Guerrero (7), Graves (8) and Bryan Holaday; Foltynewicz, Winkler (9) and Flowers. W_Foltynewicz 10-7. L_Gonzalez 2-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (17), Freeman (19).
___
|Washington
|010
|100
|202—6
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|100
|041—7
|17
|1
Milone, Suero (5), J.Miller (7), Solis (8), Holland (8), Glover (9) and Wieters; Mikolas, Webb (8), Norris (9), Hudson (9) and Molina. W_Hudson 3-0. L_Glover 0-1. HRs_Washington, Soto (15), Harper (29). St. Louis, Carpenter (33), Gyorko (9), DeJong (13).